This evening, 10 November 2023, at 9.25 pm on Canale 5, La tassa, a 2009 film directed by Giambattista Avellino, Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone and starring the latter two, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Gaetano and Paolo are two cousins, who were on excellent terms as children and were forced to move away due to an argument at the age of 11, for reasons of interest of their respective fathers, brothers of each other. Paolo, decidedly hypochondriac and obsessed by the fear of death, helps his father in managing their hotel in Sicily. Gaetano, assisted by his Russian wife Olga, is the owner of an agency that arranges marriages for non-EU citizens in order to obtain Italian citizenship for them. Even Olga herself, in reality, married Gaetano only to have Italian citizenship.

The story of the parents’ hatred continues with the death of Paolo’s father: Gaetano, by mistake, arrives at his funeral, believing that the church he had entered was the one where the wedding of one of his Russian clients with an old man was being celebrated. named Totò, for whom, to mitigate the anger of the bride’s brothers, now angry because they were tired of postponing the wedding, he wanted to offer himself as a witness. Forced to attend his uncle’s funeral, he finds himself being chased by the Russians for yet another postponement of his wedding, and for this reason he takes refuge in his cousin Paolo’s hotel. The latter is convinced that Gaetano “showed up” at the funeral event precisely to make peace after many years in which the two had not spoken to each other, but this is not the case.

By chance, Gaetano overhears his cousin’s conversation with the priest Don Gino: Paolo is confessing as he believes he is on the verge of death following a simple flu and says that, if he were to die, he would donate the hotel he inherited right in Gaetano. Gaetano then decides to make him believe that he is truly dying, inserting his name into a decidedly ominous clinical picture.

The skein: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of The Skein, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Salvatore Ficarra: Gaetano

Valentino Picone: Paolo

Domenico Centamore: Ignazio

Pino Caruso: Don Gino

Gigi Borruso: Paolo’s father

Claudio Gioè: Antonio

Anna Safroncik: Olga

Tuccio Musumeci: Totò

Mario Pupella: Don Mimí

Mariella Lo Giudice: Paolo’s mother

Rosa Pianeta: Gaetano’s mother

Giovanni Martorana: Peter

Gino Astorina: Police Commissioner

Gaetano Pappalardo: Agent Pappalardo

Maria Di Biase: Svetlana

Marzia Cavallo: waitress

Angelo Pellegrino: hotel administrator

Luca Spina: Paolo as a child

Mara Di Maura: relative

