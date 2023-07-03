Genoa – One of the best known, most important and long-lived Jamaican ska groups in the history of music is back in concert in Genoa, for a live of pure energy. Tuesday 4 July at 21.30 at Csoa Pinelli in via Fossato Cicala 22 The Skatalites will take the stage, a legendary band. Doors open at 8.30pm with Groove Yard Sound pre-show. Food options featuring vegan Ethiopian cuisine and overseas flavored chicken are also available.

The Skatalites arrive in the city of the Lantern as part of their world tour which, after having touched the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Holland, will continue in the United States. Active for almost sixty years, the ska “all star band” has changed its formation several times, always innovating its artistic production and preserving the culture and tradition of Jamaican music, staging incessant live shows all over the world. To perform at the Csoa Pinelli are the pioneers of the genre such as Val Douglas on bass, Vin Gordon on trombone and the Mighty Larry McDonald on percussion and vocals, accompanied by the musicians of all time such as Natty Frenchy on guitar, Ken Stewart on keyboards and Sparrow Thompson on drums, with Anant Pradhan on sax and Okiel McIntyre on trumpet.

Founded in 1964, The Skatalites helped create the Jamaican popular music genre of ska, which later developed to include various sub-genres such as rocksteady and ska-punk. With a rich instrumental repertoire and an impressive history as the backing band for many Jamaican singers of the sixties, including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Toots and The Maytals, Ken Boothe, The Skatalites paved the way for countless groups derivatives of ska or reggae, such as The Specials, The Police, Hepcat, No Doubt, Sublime and Slightly Stoopid. A pivotal year in their history was 1990 when they made their first headlining tour of the United States with twenty-five dates. In 1991 they started playing shows in Europe and the rest of the world and have been touring non-stop ever since. From Glastonbury Festivals to FujiRock, Montreux Jazz Festival, Womad, Reggae on The River, Reggae on The Rocks – the Skatalites continue to excite audiences. Tickets at 12 euros available at the door.