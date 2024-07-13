Discover some of your personality traits with this test: the size of your pinky will reveal who you are.

Visual personality tests are a fascinating and revealing way to learn more about yourself. Today we present an ancient palmistry technique that focuses not on the lines of the hand, but on an often overlooked detail: the little finger. This simple and intriguing method promises to reveal hidden aspects of your personality.

Look carefully at the image provided and compare it with your little finger. Identify which of the fingers in the image most closely resembles your last finger. Each height corresponds to a detailed description of your personality traits. Try the pinky test and you will discover a new way of seeing yourself and the world around you.

personality test: what shape is your pinky?

If your pinky matches the type Ameans that you are a reserved person regarding your feelings. The difficulty in trusting others comes from past experiences of betrayal. However, this reticence does not make you weak, on the contrary, you are extremely independent both emotionally and financially. You do not tolerate falsehood and your determination to remain whole can make you appear arrogant, but in reality you have a noble heart. Without a doubt, you are perfect for positions of responsibility and work does not scare you.

If your pinky matches the type B, You are shy and introverted, with great difficulty in taking the initiative for fear of being wrong. Despite criticism from others, you are extremely loyal and loving in serious relationships. Your transparency of soul makes you reluctant to participate in external discussions and you are excellent at keeping secrets. To grow in all areas of your life, it is advisable to overcome the fear that often holds you back.

If your pinky matches the type Cyou are an open and helpful person. Negativity slides off you without compromising your good mood. You are brave and have a big heart. You do not like surprises, which increase your insecurity, preferring the company of loved and trusted people. Your open-mindedness makes you respectful of other people’s opinions, and your aversion to disorder demonstrates a need for stability. You are a person who can always be counted on.

Read Also: Personality Test: What You See First In The Picture Will Reveal Your Subconscious Fear