Former head of the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 1.3 million people serve in the Ukrainian army

The former head of the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Vladislav Seleznev revealed the number of personnel of the Ukrainian troops. He is quoted TASS.

According to Seleznev, 1.3 million people serve in the Ukrainian defense forces. “They all need weapons and ammunition,” he added, noting that the prospects for the Ukrainian army in the war zone are now dim due to difficulties in providing weapons and ammunition from the West.

Earlier, Seleznev announced the installation of 500 thousand mines on the border with Russia and Belarus. He noted that the mentioned number of shells had already been buried in the ground in the Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions.