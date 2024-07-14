Sport.es: Spain to receive €28.25m if they win Euro 2024

The Spanish national team will receive 28.25 million euros if it wins the 2024 European Football Championship. The prize money has been revealed Sport.es.

This amount is made up of prize money for reaching the final part of the tournament, each victory in the group stage, as well as reaching each subsequent stage of the playoffs and winning the final.

According to the source, 40 percent of the prize money will go to the players. The rest will be distributed among the coaching staff, other specialists working for the national team and employees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Spain will play England in the Euro final. The game will take place on Sunday, July 14, and will kick off at 22:00 Moscow time.