The head of the Interdistrict Tax Inspectorate (IFTS) No. 3, Marina Chaiko, who was detained in Moscow, was officially earning about 3 million rubles each. per year over the past three years. This became known on Friday, December 17th.

According to our information, two apartments are declared in the documents – with an area of ​​38.5 sq. m and 87.7 sq. At the same time, no vehicles were recorded on Chaiko.

At the same time, only the decorations in the photograph of the apartment are estimated at approximately 12 million rubles. This assessment was given by the jeweler Yulia Irtyuga. After simple calculations, it turned out that the head of the interdistrict IFTS would have to earn only for these decorations for four years.

However, she was detained for a worked-out scheme of receiving bribes. According to our information, Chaiko offered the heads of the organizations to find fictitious jobs for her husband, Alexei Pryadko. There he received about 2 million rubles a month, and the money looked relatively legal.

As a result of the searches, investigators confiscated a large number of Cartie jewelry and other luxury brands, expensive watches and tens of millions of rubles.

On the eve, on Nelidovskaya Street in the north-west of the capital, law enforcement officers searched Marina Chaiko’s apartment.

It is noted that this inspection is responsible for the Arbatsky, Presnensky and Tverskoy districts of the capital. The reasons for the searches are being established.