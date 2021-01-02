Santa Claus was counted as a pension of 10,221 rubles. The publication “Podyem” writes about this with reference to the data of the Party of Pensioners, which made the calculation and named the amount of the payment.

“Santa Claus came to our party and asked to help calculate his pension. They say that the experience is huge, and it is difficult to understand the laws. We promised to help. Santa Claus has an unconfirmed documentary experience since 1937, ”the party said. It is clarified that the indexation of the pension to Santa Claus is not allowed, since he is a working pensioner.

There is no compensation for travel to the place of rest either, because deer and horses are not included in the rules. However, he can count on a supplement for the maintenance of a dependent – the granddaughter of the Snow Maiden.

Earlier it was reported that Russians over 45 years old will begin to send notifications about the amount of their future pension. Alerts from the Pension Fund will come automatically through the portal of public services every three years. Russians will be able to assess what the pension may become in the future, depending on the level of income.