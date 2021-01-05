The Russian government has decided to keep the maximum and minimum unemployment benefits at the same level. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

Thus, the maximum payout is 12,130 rubles, and the minimum is 1,500 rubles. “In this case, the first three months, the citizen will be paid 75% of earnings, but not more than the maximum allowance, and the second three months – 60% of earnings, but not more than 5 thousand rubles,” – specified in the explanatory note.

In March 2020, the maximum amount of unemployment benefits was increased to 12,130 rubles. The measure was adopted as part of supporting compatriots during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later it was extended.

Earlier it was reported that the remote procedure for registration of pensions and benefits in Russia will be extended until 2021. It was noted that the simplified payment procedure will be extended to citizens who have left for permanent residence outside the country. If by the end of next year such a measure proves to be effective, then remote registration can be fixed on an ongoing basis.