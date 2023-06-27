After much anticipation from fans, Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for switches, and now we have more news. It seems that details about the size of your download have been revealed.

We have been able to discover this through the eShop, where it is mentioned that the game occupies exactly 8GB. Without a doubt, it is a considerable size that we must take into account.

This is the space that those who decide to buy and download it digitally from the eShop they must have free memory in the console. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Super Mario RPG It will be available on November 17, 2023, as announced during the Nintendo Direct on June 21.

Via: roll