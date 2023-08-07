The salary of Muscovites in the construction industry uncovered analytics service for finding high-paying jobs SuperJob.

Thus, in Moscow, the average salary of PVC window installers has reached 125,000 rubles per month. Moreover, during the maximum workload, their earnings reach 250 thousand rubles.

Industrial climbers and tilers are paid 120 thousand rubles a month, and electric and gas welders – 105 thousand rubles. With a great demand for this type of work, the income of specialists can increase up to 220 thousand rubles.

Installers of external pipelines and slingers earn an average of 100 thousand rubles. Installers of ventilation and air conditioning systems have the same salary, and with a high load, their income increases to 200 thousand rubles.

