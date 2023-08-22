German Foreign Minister Burbock: Russian minefields in the NVO zone the size of West Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock assessed the size of the minefields built by Russia in the zone of the special military operation (NVO). During a press conference with her Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, the German diplomat said that they were comparable in area to West Germany. Her on Tuesday, August 22, quotes RIA News.

“The situation now is such that there are gigantic minefields, primarily in the east of Ukraine (…) In such conditions, Ukrainian forces sometimes find themselves in a trap. There are estimates that the constructed minefields are about the size of West Germany,” Burbock said.

According to her, in this regard, Kyiv is asking Western partners for funds to overcome minefields.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced problems due to the “incredible” density of minefields when trying to counteroffensive.