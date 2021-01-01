Since January 1, 2021, the size of maternity capital has increased in Russia, the payment has been indexed by 3.7 percent, now its amount will be 483,882 rubles for the first child and 639,432 rubles for the second. Reminds of this RIA News…

The maternity capital program was expanded on March 1, 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and its effect has been extended until 2026. The certificates can be obtained by families in which the first child was born or adopted from January 1, 2020.

Earlier it was reported that the law on remote work came into force in Russia on January 1. The innovation introduces three types of remote work. The first – remote – provides for the employee to perform his duties constantly outside the employer’s territory. The second mode assumes a similar procedure, but temporarily. The third option allows you to combine work at home and in the office.