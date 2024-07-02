OKB: Average size of issued cash loans in Russia fell to 203 thousand rubles

According to the results of May, the average size of issued cash loans in Russia decreased by two percent compared to the April figure and amounted to 203 thousand rubles. This was reported by TASS with reference to data from the United Credit Bureau (UCB).

For comparison, in April 2024, the figure was at the level of 207 thousand rubles. Thus, in the last month of spring, the average size of issued cash loans in Russia decreased by 4 thousand rubles, experts clarified.

As for the total volume of approved cash loans, it decreased by 10 percent year-on-year. In quantitative terms, the indicator decreased by one percent. In May, Russian banks issued 3.04 million cash loans to citizens for a total of 618.16 billion rubles (in April – 2.92 million loans for 604.34 billion), analysts summarized.

Earlier, the Central Bank (CB) reported an increase in the price of some types of loans in Russia from the fall of 2024. Thus, from September 1, the regulator’s management will increase surcharges on loans with a low debt burden and a low level of the maximum cost of loans (MCL). The CB explained this decision by the accelerating growth of household debt on unsecured consumer loans.