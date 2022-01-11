The sixth wave of the pandemic continues to gain ground in nursing homes and centers for people with disabilities in the Region of Murcia. In total, there are already twenty nursing homes where positive cases of Covid-19 have been registered since the new onslaught of the coronavirus began, with 156 elderly people and 76 workers affected today. On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has also registered outbreaks in thirteen centers for people with disabilities, with a total of 92 positives among users (30) and workers (62). Most of those affected have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

The vice president of the regional government and counselor for Social Policy, Isabel Franco, acknowledged yesterday that “in the end it has been impossible to contain” the virus with the measures that remained in force in the residences. For this reason, and according to the instruction that the IMAS transferred to the centers last week, “the Covid-19 Committee of last day 3 considered it necessary to apply new restrictive measures to help mitigate infections.” Thus, among these measures, the IMAS «recommends that family visits carried out in residences be limited to one person for each user, as well as reducing contacts between visitors and residents as much as possible and applying measures of social distancing, in order to protect the health of residents as long as the current situation of community infections is maintained. This new control measure is applied from yesterday until January 25, “the date on which the need for its continuity will be reviewed.”

“Late and bad”



Thus, and “along with the rest of the measures adopted by the regional government”, Franco hopes that “it will be possible to contain the increase in positives inside the residences.” However, and according to industry sources consulted by LA VERDAD, the measure comes “late and badly” and “reveals the ineffectiveness of the Ministry”, since “being a mere recommendation, it leaves the decision to apply it to the directors or not, unloading the responsibility once again in the centers and generating confrontation with the families.