new Delhi: During the sixth round of senior military commander-level talks with China on Monday, India insisted on the early withdrawal of Chinese troops from confrontational locations in eastern Ladakh. The talks focused on the implementation of the five-point bilateral agreement to resolve the long-standing confrontation at the border. The meeting started at around 9 am in Moldo across the LAC in India’s Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and continued till 11 pm.

The Indian delegation insisted that the agreement between Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi be implemented within a certain timeframe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow on 10 September.

Joint Secretary of Indian Ministry of External Affairs for the first time present

The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commander of the 14 Corps of Leh based in the Indian Army. For the first time, the Indian delegation related to military talks has the level of Joint Secretary level in the Ministry of External Affairs. Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs is part of this delegation. He has been involved in diplomatic negotiations with China on border disputes under border consultations and coordination procedures.

What is the goal of a five-point agreement

The Indian delegation also includes Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who can replace Singh as the 14th Corps Commander next month. The Indian party insisted on the immediate withdrawal of troops by the People’s Liberation Army of China to end the deadlock that had been going on for four and a half months. He told that the agenda of the talks was to set a clear deadline for the implementation of the five-point agreement.

The five-point agreement aims to end the tense standoff involving early withdrawal of troops, avoidance of escalating actions, follow all agreements and protocols on border management and take measures to restore peace along the Line of Actual Control. Huh. Earlier, the fifth round of Corps Commander level talks lasted for about 11 hours on August 2. Before that, on the fourth July 14, it lasted for about 15 hours.

Meanwhile, military sources said that Rafale aircraft, recently inducted in the Air Force, have started circling over East Ladakh. This has been done as part of strengthening the resistance preparedness in view of the “provocation actions” of Chinese troops over the past three weeks. Within 10 days of the formal induction into the Indian Air Force fleet, Rafale aircraft have been deployed in Ladakh.

read this also-

Journalist Rajiv Sharma accused of spying for China, 327 videos of India-China relations put on YouTube

India-China border dispute: Akhilesh Yadav said – Congress should not repeat the mistake that Congress made