Work on the sixth generation Tempest superjet – which Italy, the UK and Japan are building together on the basis of an unprecedented agreement – is progressing rapidly and tests of the crew rescue system demonstrate progress. BAE Systems has published photos and videos, along with other details on the work on the crew rescue system that began in February 2022 and is now completed. The goal is to have the Tempest flown by 2027 and delivered by 2035.



