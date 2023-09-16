The head of the Sovereignty Council left Port Sudan International Airport, and he was seen off by Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Youssef, Secretary-General of the Sovereignty Council, and a number of ministers.

And he said The Transitional Sovereignty Council informed, in a statement, that the proof will take place, During the visit, discussions were held with the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, covering the course of bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and issues of common interest between the two countries..

Al-Burhan is accompanied during the visit by the Foreign Minister-designate, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq, and the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal.

This is Burhan’s sixth visit outside Sudan, since the conflict began in the country in mid-April.

During the recent period, Al-Burhan visited Turkey, Eritrea, Qatar, Egypt, and South Sudan.

The war continues