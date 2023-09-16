The head of the Sovereignty Council left Port Sudan International Airport, and he was seen off by Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Youssef, Secretary-General of the Sovereignty Council, and a number of ministers.
And he said The Transitional Sovereignty Council informed, in a statement, that the proof will take place, During the visit, discussions were held with the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, covering the course of bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and issues of common interest between the two countries..
Al-Burhan is accompanied during the visit by the Foreign Minister-designate, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq, and the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Lieutenant General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal.
This is Burhan’s sixth visit outside Sudan, since the conflict began in the country in mid-April.
During the recent period, Al-Burhan visited Turkey, Eritrea, Qatar, Egypt, and South Sudan.
The war continues
- The ongoing conflict continues Sudan For months, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
- Since its outbreak, the conflict has claimed about 7,500 deaths, according to the latest figures from the non-governmental organization “ACLID”, which, along with other medical and field sources, suggests that the actual toll is higher, especially in light of the communications outages in several areas and the refusal of both sides of the fighting to announce their losses.
- The battles, which left nearly 5 million displaced and refugees, exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the country.
- On Friday, the Forces of Freedom and Change warned both sides of the conflict in Sudan of the consequences of forming two governments in the areas they control, saying that this could lead to the fragmentation of the country.
