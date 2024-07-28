The National Program for Artificial Intelligence, in cooperation with the National Program for Coders, will launch the sixth session of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp tomorrow, Monday. The camp will continue for five weeks, with the aim of investing in the energies of young people and empowering them with future skills, and providing them with the latest artificial intelligence solutions and tools that enable them to develop creative solutions to challenges and innovate in advanced technology fields, in support of efforts to develop vital sectors. The camp, which targets children, school and university students, artificial intelligence and programming experts, and various segments of society, covers 7 main themes, including the future of artificial intelligence, data science and machine learning, artificial intelligence in the education, healthcare and financial sectors, web development and robotics, ethics and governance of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, while scientific and training content is provided in cooperation with government and private institutions and leading technology companies. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to design a future based on aware generations qualified to lead the artificial intelligence sector.

His Excellency pointed out that the continued organization of the camp annually, and the wide turnout witnessed by its activities, reflects the increasing societal and institutional interest in adopting future technologies. His Excellency said: The camp comes within a package of government initiatives aimed at contributing to strengthening a sustainable digital economy, and consolidating the country’s leadership and global competitiveness in future fields, by expanding the frameworks of cooperation between government and private entities and major global technology companies leading the field of artificial intelligence, to ensure educating and enhancing the awareness of camp members of the latest developments and advancements in this rapidly changing field.

The camp, in its sixth edition, offers specialized programs and interactive workshops, with the participation of a group of government and private entities until the end of next August, in partnership with a group of government and private entities and major international companies specialized in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming.

The camp activities cover topics that enhance the competitiveness of participants in hackathons and competitions at the Arab region and national level in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and discuss the importance of cybersecurity and how to identify its challenges, understand its standards and best practices, and adopt responsible artificial intelligence in schools and universities to enhance knowledge and the correct and optimal use of technological techniques. The summer camp includes innovative activities to learn how to design robots with their various parts in interactive and fun ways, to learn how to benefit from robots in daily life, solve various challenges, and teach the basics of computer vision related to robotics, its importance, practical applications, and basic concepts related to image processing, and design robots capable of interacting with humans.

The UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp, in its previous five editions, witnessed a great turnout and wide participation from various segments of society, as it attracted more than 30,000 participants from different educational levels and academic backgrounds in its activities, training workshops and various discussion sessions, which aim to develop the skills of participants with the latest technological techniques. Those interested can register for the workshops via the electronic link https://ai.gov.ae/ar/aicamp/.