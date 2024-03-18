The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi announced that Manarat Saadiyat will host the sixth edition of its distinctive community event, “Rawaq Ramadan,” during the period between March 21 – 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The “Rawaq Ramadan” event has become a favorite destination for many young people and residents who go there to spend a contemporary Ramadan evening that celebrates the social atmosphere of the holy month, and includes a program full of artistic, cultural and entertainment activities.

For the first time this year, “Rawaq Ramadan” will include a section dedicated to women only, in cooperation with the “The Pink Majlis” community. The Majlis will include various sessions, artistic workshops, and spaces designated for board games.

The event will host a variety of musical performances on its main stages, including daily concerts and an exclusive Ramadan concert from the House of Arabic Oud. Attendees can also enjoy a distinctive display of the traditional Emirati art of malad and a series of musical performances organized by The Fridge.

In addition, the event's agenda includes a wonderful show entitled “Majidiyat”, which includes a series of the artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah's most famous songs, re-arranged with a new vision, directed by Rawda Al-Sayegh in collaboration with musician and qanun player Uday Al-Sulaiman.

808 Entertainment is also organizing a comedy evening featuring comedians Mina Leccioni, Ali Al-Sayed, Abz Ali and Abdullah Al-Qassab. The “Abu Dhabi Games and Electronic Sports” initiative will offer visitors to “Rawaq Ramadan” exclusive Emirati-made board games, while “Pixol Games” will offer many virtual reality stations.

The event will include a selection of classic arcade and board games, in addition to the famous FIFA and Carrom competitions, in addition to contributions from the emerging artistic community, including an interactive photo booth designed by Concept Abdullah, which will give visitors the opportunity to take souvenir photos in a different style.

“Rawaq Ramadan” will also be joined by a group of emerging local artists who will host workshops and showcase their upcoming projects in a private studio, giving attendees a glimpse into the emirate’s vibrant creative scene.

Five local artists, Adham Al-Sayari, Shamma Al-Hamid, Dima Al-Hammadi, Maryam Al-Zaabi, and Safiya Al-Balushi, will display interactive artwork throughout the gallery.

Each work will celebrate themes of society, tradition and culture from the artists' own artistic perspective.

Food lovers have their share in “Rawaq Ramadan” this year, with “Public” and “Parkers” restaurants joining the list of selected restaurants, in addition to a bouquet of delicious traditional cuisine.

The “Rawaq Ramadan” event will be held between March 21 and 31 from 9 pm to 2 am daily, and ticket prices start at 50 dirhams for daily entry or 300 dirhams for entry throughout the event period.