The Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (ITREM) hosted this Wednesday the presentation of the sixth edition of the 90K Camino de la Cruz, the ultra distance test that has 3 races: 90, 42 and 21K and that will be held this Saturday. The event was attended by the Minister of Tourism, Carmen Conesa, the director of ITREM, Juan Francisco Martínez, José Francisco García, mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, and Miguel Martínez, secretary of the Camino de la Cruz sports association.

Miguel Martínez indicated that “year after year the test is established, grows and is projected with the objective set to work to continue improving, especially with a view to 2024 when the Jubilee Year is celebrated. In this edition we have a large number of participants spread over the three distances and who will travel the Camino de la Cruz, so important in our Region. Martínez also thanked “the collaboration with the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia, the Greenways Consortium of the Region of Murcia, the Camino de la Cruz Foundation and the City Councils of Murcia, Molina de Segura, Alguazas, Campos del Río , Albudeite, Mula, Bullas, Cehegín and Caravaca de la Cruz, which are why the test is being held and who have once again helped us make everything work perfectly.”

This year the test presents new features. In the queen distance: the 90K will have a maximum time of 18 hours to complete (previous years the maximum time was 20 hours) and the 21K passes its starting time in Bullas from 6 to 5 p.m. In relation to the route, new features are presented that are worth highlighting, such as the passage of the race through Molina de Segura where the route runs along the Segura River, thus avoiding crossing roads as occurred previously. In addition, the 21K exit moves to the Central Plaza of Bullas.

Miguel Martínez highlighted “that another novelty is the arrival at the finish line in Caravaca de la Cruz, located in the Plaza del Arco, in the heart of the municipality to further motivate the atmosphere of the area throughout the weekend and involve “Anyone who wants to experience the finish line.”

Visibility on networks



In this 2023 edition, part of the work has focused on gaining visibility on social networks through sports content creators who will be there this weekend and will enjoy both the race and Murcia and Caravaca. In total, there will be five athletes with a significant presence on social networks who have chosen the distance they like the most in the test and will make it known through their profiles.

Within the visibility of social networks, two of the content creators are going to show how people with reduced mobility or being a deafblind runner can break barriers and compete in the test. On the one hand, Eric Domingo arrives from Barcelona with his mother affected by multiple sclerosis who accompanies him in her wheelchair. He will push his chair during the 21K. In addition, the deafblind athlete Mario Raúl Martínez will run the 90K accompanied by his guide and demand more research for Usher syndrome, a disease that he himself suffers from.

The objective of the organizers is that the 90K Camino de la Cruz also shows its supportive and accessible side, welcoming and facilitating the inclusion of those who want to participate. On this occasion, the fibromyalgia association of Caravaca (AFICAR) will be present in this edition with 6 runners spread over the 3 distances, thus giving visibility to the work they do and promoting medical research.

The bib collection will be held this Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Cruz Roja in Murcia. There, in addition to collecting the runner’s number and bag, you can enjoy the atmosphere prior to the test and you can leave the runners’ bags in the assigned lockers to take them to Caravaca so they can get them at the end of the test. Another fact to take into account is the shuttle bus service that the test makes available to the participants and that begins from 5 p.m. on Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday with stops in Bullas, Mula and Murcia and whose frequency will be hourly.

Finally, the secretary of the Camino de la Cruz sports association recalled “that the participant who requests it in the finish area will be able to collect the Pilgrim or Caravaquensis Certificate that accredits him or her as a pilgrim of the Camino de la Cruz.”