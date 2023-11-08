Sixth consecutive day of protests against the amnesty at the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, once again called by ultra groups close to Vox, such as its youth branch Revuelta or its union arm Solidaridad. After the riots on Tuesday night, with 40 injured (30 police officers) and six arrested, the protesters returned tonight in a much smaller number than the previous day to shout against the amnesty, Pedro Sánchez and Carles Puigdemont in a calmer environment. Dozens of protesters have pointed out some participants who were masked, to whom they shouted “no violence” or “take off your mask.” Two of those identified were arrested by the police. However, there have been incidents, such as the attack on an Antena 3 television crew. The Government Delegation in Madrid, which has not been informed of this Wednesday’s call, has estimated that there will be 1,500 attendees tonight, after the Tuesday’s call, estimated at around 7,000 participants, and Monday’s, at 3,800.

After the Ferraz riots, neo-Nazi groups and ultra groups are found Samuel Sanchez

Around 7:20 p.m., citizens began to gather in Ferraz, some with Spanish flags, who chanted phrases such as “Puigdemont to prison,” “United Spain will never be defeated,” “Pedro Sánchez, resignation,” “He is not a president, “He is a criminal”, “Sánchez faggot, let Puigdemont vote for you”, “Spain is on fire”, “Spain one and not 51”, “where are they, you can’t see them, the kids of the PP” or “violence does not represent us ”. Some congregants have rebuked the journalists, shouting “television, manipulation,” while others asked that there be no violence during the rally.

An attendee asked, megaphone in hand, that the fences that the Police had placed to avoid incidents not be moved. The Police have put into a van two young people, a man and a woman, who had their faces covered with panties and who had been recriminated by other protesters who did not want violent attitudes, as Efe has seen. Among those gathered is the leader of the neo-Nazi group Hogar Social Madrid, Melisa Domínguez. At around ten o’clock at night, the Francoist chant was heard in the front row next to the fence that protected Ferraz Street. Face to sun, accompanied by whistles from the back rows and followed by shouts of “police, defend your nation.”

Tonight’s demonstration against the amnesty in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

The tension between the protesters and the National Police that prevents them from passing has been much lower than on Tuesday. The clearest symptom of them is that the agents of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP, known as riot police) have not put on their helmets at the beginning of the protest. The night before last, almost from the first moment the police put on this element of protection because a group of young people dressed in masks quickly occupied the first row of the protest next to the fence set up by the police across the width of the street to prevent them from passing through. Today these groups, when they have appeared, have been recriminated by the other participants in the protest and do not occupy a prominent place in it for now. The number of pre-constitutional flags and neo-Nazi symbols has decreased significantly tonight.

Despite the greater calm compared to the previous night, a team of four journalists from Antena 3 who were among the protesters, recording and preparing a live broadcast, were attacked. A group of young people surrounded them and began to shake and kick them. The worst part was suffered by a young woman who tried to take her camera and was hit several times. While they attacked her, people shouted “manipulative Spanish press” and “get out.” Finally, they managed to get out, shaking, the woman with tears in her eyes

This sixth day of protests has taken place with fewer incidents and less tension. Claudio Alvarez

Tonight is the sixth day of protests in front of the national headquarters of the PSOE, after yesterday some 7,000 people gathered, according to data from the Government Delegation in Madrid, and, in the end, some of the protesters provoked incidents, confronting the Police, who charged against it. The delegation has confirmed that the National Police plans to carry out more arrests in the coming days as part of the investigation into Tuesday’s riots in Ferraz. A banner with the legend “we are not CDR”, in reference to the most violent groups of the procés protests, has been placed right in front of the line of fences set up by the police.

In today’s protest, several hundred people have gathered at the intersection of Marqués de Urquijo Street, many fewer than the thousands who crowded into this same place the night before last, through which it was almost impossible to walk. The most unpleasant day, the long eve and the fatigue may have discouraged many, making it difficult to maintain the “permanent and growing” mobilization that Abascal called. Two young people have been expelled by the protesters, who shouted “communists” at them, and detained by the police. “It seems like they came to start a fight,” explains one of those who scolded them.

In Alicante, several hundred people have gathered in an unreported concentration, called on social networks by Revuelta in front of the PSOE headquarters, located on Pintor Gisbert street, reports Rafa Burgos. The extensive police force has blocked several streets in the area, in the San Blas neighborhood, and has grouped the attendees in a nearby square, General Mancha Square. The crowd raises Spanish flags and the Cross of Burgundy, without Francoist symbols being distinguished. “Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch”, “Puigdemont to prison” and “let Txapote vote for you” are the most repeated chants, along with “the coup plotters are the socialists”. They have also alluded to the general secretary of the provincial PSOE with the cry of “Ana Barceló, defend your nation.” Since hours before the call, the socialist headquarters has remained closed.

Several attendees of Wednesday night’s demonstration held a sit-in in protest. Claudio Alvarez

Rallies were also held this afternoon in front of the socialist headquarters of Zaragoza and Santander, where several hundred people have gathered peacefully against the amnesty that the PSOE is negotiating with the Catalan independentists to facilitate the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez. 400 people gathered in the Cantabrian capital.

In addition, about 20 people protested this Wednesday in front of the Brussels hotel where the number three of the PSOE and responsible for the negotiations with Junts, Santos Cerdán, is staying to protest against the amnesty law that is being negotiated in the Belgian capital to facilitate the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, reports Silvia Ayuso. Led by Vox MEPs Hermann Tertsch and Margarita de la Pisa, and behind a banner in which, in English, Sánchez was accused of “protecting corrupt people and terrorists”, the group has launched proclamations against the incumbent Government and the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who has been demanded to go “to prison.” “Spain is not for sale, Spain is defending itself,” shouted the protesters, who began their proclamations when Cerdán and his team were preparing to leave the hotel (they had to return quickly) to have dinner, given that the negotiations with Junts will be extended. at least until this Thursday.

A protester confronts the police with a Spanish flag, on which the shield has been cut out. Samuel Sanchez

