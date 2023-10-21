The Palace of Versailles outside Paris was evacuated again on Saturday due to a bomb threat.

The Palace of Versailles, a major tourist site, said Saturday afternoon that once security measures are completed, the site will be reopened to visitors. Thus, the palace was closed six times in one week due to security concerns.

Although one suspect has already been arrested, the threats continue. It is noteworthy that in the past few days, bomb threats have affected hundreds of schools in France, as well as at regional airports.