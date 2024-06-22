Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and under the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, the city of El Alamein on the North Coast is hosting For the Arab Republic of Egypt, from June 27 to 29, the sixth tournament of the Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horses for the 2024 season.

The tournament is considered the first stop in Africa, and it is of great importance, as it is held in the coastal city of El Alamein in Egypt, which is one of the most important tourist and residential areas in the country, and is characterized by its beautiful sandy beaches and clear waters, making it an ideal destination for both tourists and residents in the region.

According to the tournament’s organizing committee, Egypt is considered home to the finest breeds of Arabian horses, and the Al-Zahraa station for breeding purebred Arabian horses, which is one of the oldest stations in Egypt and the world, as it was established in 1928, oversees about 1,800 farms for the private sector that include approximately 25,000 horses. Which grants a birth certificate to the purebred Arabian horse, and works to preserve the purebred Arabian horse breeds that originated in the Arabian Peninsula and moved to Egypt with the Islamic conquest.

The Emirates World Cup for Horse Beauty was launched in September last year, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and includes 10 tournaments held in countries from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America and North America, in coordination with the competent authorities in those countries, and allocated for them. Generous financial prizes for the first five place winners in each tournament.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Arabian Horse Association, said that the successes and great interaction of the Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horses embody the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Office. Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and His Highness’s contributions to supporting the journey of Arabian horses in all their activities and around the world.

He added: “We are proud of the important successes achieved by the Emirates Cup for Arabian Horse Championships in its first edition, and we are happy that Egypt is hosting the sixth tournament, and we expect it to emerge in a distinctive manner similar to previous tournaments.”

He stressed that Egypt’s hosting of the sixth championship is of great importance, especially since Egypt is one of the countries known for its distinguished production of Arabian horses, and has a strong status and presence in the field of Arabian horse beauty shows.

It is worth noting that the first tournament of the Emirates World Cup for the 2024 season was held last February in Australia at Willinga Park in the Pawley Point area, while the Kingdom of Bahrain witnessed the second tournament that was held in Manama from 14 to 16 last March, and the American city of Scottsdale witnessed the third tournament that It was held in conjunction with the Breeders’ World Cup at the end of last March, and the fourth championship was held on June 1 at the Le Grand Parque equestrian arena in the French city of Fontainebleau, while the Danish National Equestrian Center witnessed the fifth championship on June 15.