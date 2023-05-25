The one who moves does not appear in the photo! After the meeting in the National Palace of President López Obrador with the governors and delegates from Federal Programs took a photograph to remember, nothing planned, it was something spontaneous, where they were very smiling and relaxed.

You have to read the messages that are sent in the image of the president of Mexico accompanied by the governors and public servants, they were placed in a half moon, AMLO right in the center showing that he is the leader. The youngsters are in front in a semi-kneeling position so as not to cover those behind, as they are accommodated in sports teams.

After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador there is another center of power, to his extreme left is the penultimate in line, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, the main contender to be his successor. She turns heads in the pink flowered Mexican dress that stands out among all of her dark suits.

To the right of Claudia Sheinbaum is the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya who he hugs her and places his hand on her shoulder, they both smile. On the left is the federal Security Secretary, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the favorite to be her successor as head of government of Mexico City. Everything, absolutely everything, has a message.

At the bottom of that first row of young people semi-kneeling, almost in the center, very close to President López Obrador, appears the delegate of Federal Programs from Sinaloa, Omar López. The only governor in that position is Cuitláhuac García de Veracruz.

The one who hardly appears in the photo is the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, half of his face can be seen on the extreme right, behind the governors Alfonso Durazo of Sonora and Cuauhtémoc Blanco of Morelos. He seems happy and very observant. He evidently does not rush to figure out or is sure of his place.

The one who moved and does not appear in the photo is the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard that he had an agenda in his department and does not attend security meetings with the governors, but he wasted no time and published an interview that they did with his wife. He has great networking skills.

Every day it is more evident that López Obrador’s favorite “corcholata” is the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, so here the legendary phrase of Fidel Velázquez that we commented at the beginning applies. It is a strong message to go out by his side giving him a hug, with his hand on his shoulder, it means support and closeness, do not lose sight of the details or Governor Rubén Rocha, perhaps he knows where the compass points, although it is still very early to uncover, so be very attentive.

Diary. Today in the “Info Agro Exhibition 2023” The former Secretary of the Federal Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, will give the business conference “Mexico and its Countryside: Challenges and Opportunities” that is being held in Mazatlán. The event will be at 1:00 p.m. in the Isla de Venados Room. Undoubtedly, a conjunctural issue, pending the position, we will talk to you about the details.

Political Memory. “In general, men judge more by their eyes than by intelligence, since everyone can see, but few understand what they see”: Nicholas Machiavelli.