The applications of instant messaging like WhatsApp are part of our daily lives, and although we don’t realize it, we have our own personality when we communicate through them.

This is what Tina Wilson, founder of the Wingman dating app, maintains, who in statements collected by the Daily Mail explains that there are six different types of people, depending on how they respond to messages.

He who responds in motion

According to Wilson, this type of person “has his hands in a lot of things and often says how busy he is. He makes an effort to respond, That’s why it seems like it’s always in transit mode.”

Sometimes this may make you seem distant, but deep down They have good intentions. They may also interrupt a text conversation halfway to a meeting or getting on a plane.

“It can make others feel like you don’t have time for them, which is technically true to some extent. However, they should try to understand that the intentions of positive communication are there, even if they sometimes seem rushed, not fully present and distracted“adds the expert.

The strategist

According to Wilson, the strategist is someone who establishes contact for his own benefit. “He does it for himself and will use manipulation tactics to get what he wants,” explained the expert.

“That’s why these kinds of people They are known as ‘strategists’. “They will pretend that they are being considerate or doing you a favor, but everything is premeditated for their own benefit,” he says.

“However, people often feel as if they are just a pawn in the texter’s game, useful only in certain situations. I suggest delaying the initial response and asking yourself why you are really communicating. “Read between the lines”he continues.

“If you sit, pause, and respond when you are not busy, you can help ensure that you are not taken advantage of and can better understand your intentions”he concludes.





The one with the emojis

A very common type, according to Tina Wilson, is that he always “has a habit of respond with emojis to convey your thoughts or emotions.

“They are classified as lazy when texting, since they can reply even to long texts with a thumbs upfor example,” says the expert.

“They’re not people who are always on the go, but chances are they don’t bother responding with written words and think an emoji is enough. They may have several WhatsApp conversations in progressthat they switch from one to another, or that they are distracted at work,” he continues.

“Emoji responses can be fun or communicative if a simple response is required, especially if both parties are busy people“Wilson says.

“However, don’t fall into the trap of confusion or making assumptions, especially if it is a response to something important. For these types of communicators, it may be best to pick up the phone and clarify things directly. This will save you a lot of trouble and avoid misunderstandings,” he says.





The love bomber

In the sentimental field, Tina Wilson identifies the one who “floods your phone with things fun, romantic, wonderful or even gossip.”

“Just like in romantic relationships, a classic love bomber will saturate the communication and then suddenly disappear, only to return again with its charm,” he says.

“Treat someone who texts you love messages with a pinch of salt. Their lovely words They shouldn’t make you feel abandoned later, which usually happens,” explains Wilson.

“In psychology, when someone stops communicating with us, it makes us want more. While a bomber can make someone feel amazing in the moment, their pattern of bursts of messages followed by silence can negatively affect whoever responds,” he continues.

“If it’s a love interest and He’s kidding you, stay away. If it’s a friend or family member, try explaining that you’d prefer to have real conversations with them,” Wilson concludes.

The safe responder

Another type is the one who “will always respond, since he likes to please people. You can expect a quick response, rain or shine. “This type of texter is flexible and tolerant, and tends to put the needs of others before their own,” the expert explained.

“They probably respond to others to satisfy a deep desire to be liked and loved. Because they meet the emotional needs of others efficiently, there is a risk that a secure responder ignore your own needs,” says.

“Therefore, it is important not to overwhelm them too much and try to maintain a certain balance. They may not always be the right friends to ask for advice, as They have a habit of trying to come up with perfect answers“Wilson explains.

“Love or honesty can take a backseat while they focus on being kindadorable and diplomatic,” he says.





The random responder

This type of person “will only respond to some messages, evidently selecting when he wants to participate in a text message exchange,” warns Tina Wilson.

“Most people who receive the message will assume that the author of the reply You may have accidentally missed a message. However, when it becomes a recurring thing, it becomes clear that you are deliberately avoiding certain messages,” he explains.

“This can be extremely frustrating when you need a response about plans or an important confirmation. To outsmart a texter, play with him at his own game. Stop joking and exchanging friendly messages and only respond with the specific question you need answered,” Wilson says.

“While it’s natural to overlook things from time to time, repeat offenders they need better manners“he concludes.