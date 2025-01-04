The arrival of the Three Wise Men It is one of the most special moments of the year. Children and adults await the passage of Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar on the afternoon of January 5 through the streets of all the cities and towns of Spain, with the hope that that night Their Majesties will visit their Spanish homes to bring gifts.

From the motorhome and camper van rental platform, Yescapahave selected some of the best parades of Kings which, due to its location, history and tradition, is worth knowing if you are planning a getaway during those dates.

Alcoy (Alicante)



Alcoy parade. Alcoy City Council

Recognized as Festival of National Tourist Interesthas been celebrated continuously since 1885, although there are data that place it in 1866, which makes it the oldest parade in Spain and probably the world. The most anticipated moment is the adoration of the Three Wise Men to the Child, which takes place in the Plaza de España. A solemn act accompanied by the interpretation of The Messiah of Händel and a dazzling spectacle of fireworks.

Ibi (Alicante)

Ibi parade. Javiertrad

The Ibi parade is experienced in a very special way, since it is one of the cities with the most toy tradition in Spain. Furthermore, it has been built the house of the Three Wise Mena space in which the magicians of the East spend long periods of time. But this is not only Ibi’s only tribute to their majesties: in 1975, what was until 1986 the only monument in the world dedicated to the Magi of the East was erected.





Santillana del Mar (Cantabria)

Santillana del Mar parade (Cantabria). Santillana del Mar City Council (Cantabria).

On the evening of January 5, the Three Kings Parade takes place in the historic town of Santillana del Mar, an event that celebrates more than fifty years of history and in 2009 it was classified as a Festival of National Tourist Interest. Santillana del Mar is the only one that carries out a joint representation of the Auto Sacramental and Parade. It is made up of eight scenes, which take place over the course of about two and a half hours, and to which is later added the time dedicated to the Three Kings Parade, which includes four more scenes. This festival involves the participation of about 500 peoplesince more than one hundred torch bearers, five floats, twenty horses with their respective riders, ten ponies and the staff of each scene come together.

Aragonese Pyrenees

The Three Wise Men of the East arrive skiing at the Cerler ski resort (Huesca). Ángel Sahun / EFE

In many towns in this area of ​​the Aragonese Pyrenees, such as Cerler, Panticosa or Formigalthe Three Wise Men do not use the traditional floats to travel through the streets, but rather they slide mounted on skis. A different and special way to share this moment with the most athletic magicians and to experience a ride different from the others.





Guillena (Seville)

Guillena parade. DelArte

Declared a festival of Tourist Interest in Andalusia, Guillena is a Living Cavalcade. The essence of this parade is found in the staging they perform the town’s own residentswho transform for a few hours into biblical characters. In addition, the different floats that make up the procession are paid for and made entirely by hand by all the local residents, who work during the previous months so that everything shines and turns out perfect that night.

