When we choose a dog, either adopted or by purchase, we must take into account many aspects: the space and time that we can dedicate to the animalour character, the dog …

When making a decision, we can follow the advice of Jill O’Sullivana canine coach, who in his profile of Facebook He has shared the six things he sets.

“We all have breed or type preferences for many reasons, and for me, There is no incorrect breed. However, there are many adequate breeds that end at the wrong home, “he says.

His first commandment is not to adopt or buy a puppy whose parents have not undergone health tests: “This includes DNA tests and hip scores, elbow and kneecap. Also avoid buying a puppy whose relatives have known health or behavior problems. “

Secondly, recommend avoiding those “dogs whose parents They didn’t inspire me full confidence and not They had an excellent temperament and characteristics that I wish in my puppy. “

His third red line: “Breed dogs that do not strive to properly socialize puppies before eight weeks.” Fourth, Jill O’Sullivan says he would avoid puppies that They will not be wealed of his mother long before turning eight weeks.

Fifth, the coach says that she would avoid any breed with common features that would not adapt to Your lifestyleto your health or the environment in which you live.

Finally, O’Sullivan says that he would reject “any race that has a high probability of Health problems due to your appearance. “