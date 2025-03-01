The heart diseasealso known as cardiovascular disease (ECV), is one of the main causes of death and disability worldwide.

In statements collected by The Sun, The doctor Jonathan BeharCardiologist of the Rey Eduardo VII hospital in London, he explained what his daily habits are to keep his heart healthy.

Take a good and healthy breakfast for the heart

Have breakfast It is important for the health of the heart: studies have suggested that skipping it can cause cardiovascular diseases. But what you eat as the first food of the day also counts.

Dr. Behar says: “A breakfast Good and healthy for the heart He prepares me for the rest of the day and minimizes the possibility of falling into the temptation to chop things little healthy later. “

“Generally breakfast minimally processed foods and carbohydrates, as samples or oatmealpossibly complemented with fruit, “continues the doctor.

“People usually think that I take fruit juices, but they are not as healthy as they seem: they have a High sugar content And they lack all the fiber of the fruit from which they proceed, “he continues.

A healthy snack

If you feel hungry during the day, No problem in eating any snack. But this must be done with healthy food options, says Behar.

“I like to eat some fruit to overcome the mid -afternoon downturn. I allow a healthy snack, as rice or apple cookiesa couple of times a day to maintain a healthy weight and stay with energy, “he says.

Follow a Mediterranean diet

Dr. Behar likes to follow the Mediterranean diet. Numerous studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet It can reduce the risk of heart disease.

“As a general rule, I tend to follow a Mediterranean style diet based on light meat or fish with A mixture of vegetables, salads and whole grains“, says.





“I like to cook with fresh ingredients, since they provide great health benefits compared to processed foods, which have a high content of salt, fats and sugar“Behar continues.

“Whenever possible, I try to eat with my family at night, ideally a few hours before bedtime to ensure that The food can be digested enough And I don’t stay in my stomach while sleeping, “he adds.

Walk at a light pace once a day

A quick walk Once a day, it can significantly benefit the health of the heart, since it helps improve circulation, reduce blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

“I go out to walk at a light pace once a day to keep my heart rate high and Improve circulation. When I am at work, I try to use the stairs instead of the elevator; This allows me to stay in motion and active throughout the day in the hospital, “says Dr. Behar.

“To me personally I love riding a bicyclesomething that I try to do a few times a week. It is important that we all activate regularly, not only for our heart, “he adds.





Sleep all night

Experts recommend that adults healthy sleep seven to nine hours per night, And studies warn that lack of sleep is related to a greater risk of heart disease.

“This is an area in which I have a margin of improvement, but I try to sleep at least eight hours. We all carry agitated and busy lives, and without a doubt those who have young children will have difficulty sleeping well constantly, “says the doctor.

That said, even a small increase in the quantity and consistency of the dream that allows your body can generate significant benefits For your heart.

Cultivate the sense of humor

“Laughing triggers the release of endorphins, which reduce stress and lower cortisol levels, which ultimately benefits the health of the heart by promoting relaxation. It also improves blood flow And improves the function of blood vessels, reducing the risk of heart disease, “says Dr. Behar.