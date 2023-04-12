The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, announced this Wednesday that the six Leopard 2A4 tanks committed by Spain will leave the country “in the next few days” to go to Ukraine by sea, where they will arrive before the end of April. . The announcement was made at a press conference together with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, who traveled to Spain for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of last year.

Reznikov has highlighted Robles’ role in unscrambling the shipment of Leopard to Ukraine and obtaining authorization from Germany, the country that manufactures the battle tanks. In the same way, he has revealed that the “Leopard coalition” was born after Robles offered to train the Ukrainians in the Latvian polygons, where a NATO mission is located with the presence of the Spanish detachment and several tanks. . “After that, Germany understood that we were not going to stop,” Reznikov admitted.

For his part, Robles announced that, in addition to the Leopard 2A4 promised to Kiev, 20 TOA (Armoured Caterpillar Transport) armored vehicles will also be sent and four other tanks are being repaired to send them to Ukraine. “Spain will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the minister reiterated.

In the bilateral meeting, the Ukrainian Defense Minister has asked the Spanish Government for more support in three areas: anti-aircraft systems, artillery material and mortars and, as a more innovative request, to carry out training capacities and technical assistance for amphibious warfare and landings .