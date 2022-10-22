Spain has always been characterized by training great coaches, who have later been protagonists in historical teams not only in Spain, but in other countries as well.
Currently the level has dropped a bit, waiting for a new generation, but we can still see consecrated Spanish coaches directing great teams. In fact, according to the magazine FourFourTwothe best coach in the world would be Pep Guardiola, and he adds five other Spanish coaches to his list of 50.
The truth is that Luis Enrique’s position is surprising, one of the few coaches in football history to achieve a triplet. His position as coach may mean that he is underestimated, as according to FourFourTwo, he would be 34th on the list. What is certain is that his good work at the helm of Spain is returning competitiveness to La Roja, and could give a lot to talk about in the next World Cup.
The Basque coach is highly valued, his successes at Sevilla allow him to be on this list, although he has been dismissed in recent weeks due to the team’s poor results. His career reaches a crucial stage, it will be necessary to see if he is able to redirect himself and continue to be up to the task, or if he accumulates failures, but no one takes away what he has achieved.
The Villarreal coach has earned his place on the list, ranking 20th, as he is the coach with the most Europa League titles. At Sevilla he got 3, and although his experiences at Arsenal and PSG were bittersweet, with Villarreal he won another Europa League, being the first title in the history of the yellow submarine, and took them to the semifinals of the Champions League last season , quite an achievement for a village of just 30,000 inhabitants.
The culé coach has surprised the world with his ability for Barça to recover its essence, although the results do not accompany him. It is surprising that he occupies position number 14, but everything indicates that Xavi will be a great coach, we will see if at FC Barcelona or at another team, since in Barcelona there is not much patience.
The Basque coach and Guardiola’s pupil agreed to manage Arsenal despite not having much experience, but he has managed to transform the team. The gunner They were in a crisis of identity and results after the departure of Wenger and in his fourth season he has the sole leading team in the Premier and showing a great game. FourFourTwo places him sixth, and if he continues like this, we could see him higher.
The coach of the best team could not miss. Despite the fact that many criticize him for not being able to win the Champions League since he left Barça, the truth is that Guardiola is unique and deserves to be in first place, due to his ability to innovate and transform not only his team, but football in general.
