We are already in Italy very long livedwe have one of the highest life expectancies in the world (approx 83 years old in 2022, the fourth highest among OECD countries), but if we consider the years to live in health, we go down to the lowest rungs of the ranking (on average, at age 65, 7 healthy years for women and 8 years for men ).

Here they are six rules of longevity. Not just nutrition: a healthy lifestyle, which distances many of the main causes of death, made up of a few factors. Controllable.

The following tips are from Elena Dogliottinutritionist biologist of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation.

