The future of the market for FC Barcelona is not promising at all. The club is experiencing a complex present, as LaLiga has reported that the team must again have a reduction in expenses in addition to a reduction in the salary limit. That being the case, all the market plans that Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Xavi himself had will have to change, since the big names today seem very distant.
Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has made it clear that if Barcelona wants reinforcements, they are obliged to sell in order to balance their numbers and be able to register. The same Laporta seems clear of this, because although the president of the culés affirmed the day of yesterday that there will be reinforcements, he also signaled that they will have to have exits in the summer. According to the newspaper Sportwithin Barcelona there are six weight names to be transferred and make cash.
The source points out that the six blaugranas with options to be sold are Frenkie de Jongthe first and with fewer options than the rest, as well as Eric Garcia, who by decision of the club is with one foot out waiting for the player’s position. They are also on the exit ramp Franck Kessiewho although he has complied, has many suitors and would leave a very good income, and in attack, the club values the transfers of Ansu Fati, ferran and raphinhaNaturally not all of them would be sold, but it should not be surprising if any of them leave the club.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#players #Barcelona #cash #market
Leave a Reply