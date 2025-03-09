Although it may seem a lie to us, at this point in the 21st century, a quarter of it, there are still territories on planet Earth and MAN INESPLORATED PLACES.

The newspaper The Sun This Sunday has published a report in which it includes which are the six main places on our planet in which The western man has not been able to enter.

Sentinel del Norte

In the Bengal Bay is the Archipelago of the Andaman Islands, and they belong to the Sentinel del Nortea mysterious and unexplored place where visits are prohibited, such as enforcing the patrols of the Indian Navy.

Although the island has not been explored in a scientific sense, there are human beings living in it. Specifically, the Sentineles, an isolated indigenous tribe that has attacked with Arrows to ships and helicopters They approached their home.

In 2006, the tribe killed two fishermen after this boat rocked on the coast, and in 2018, an American missionary who tried to establish contact with them He was killed. It is currently considered a protected area of ​​India to isolate the tribe of the outside world.

Gangkhar Puensum mountain

The mountain Gangkhar Puensum It is the highest peak of Bután, with a height of 7,570 meters above sea level. It is the highest mountain not yet climbing the earth.

There have been several attempts to reach the summit, But everyone has failed. Nowadays it is not even legal to climb out of respect for spiritual beliefs: in 1994, Bután prohibited any person from climbing peaks of more than 6,000 meters high.

And then, in 2003, Bután blocked all kinds of mountaineering in the country. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Gangkhar Puensum mountain will be explored in the near future.

Rosa de las Marianas

The Mariana pit It is the deepest part of the ocean. Located at the bottom of the Western Pacific Ocean along 2550 km. The lowest point of the pit is a small valley called Challenger abyss, with a depth between 10,902 to 10,929 meters.

Aerial image of a tribe not contacted in the depths of the Brazilian Amazon. Wikipedia

Parts to the Mariana pit have been explored, including a solo decrease of film director James Cameron in 2012, who reached the bottom of the Challenger abyss In a submersible, but the pit is so huge, of such difficult access, dark and dangerous that there are still large areas without exploring.

Mountains of the stars, Papua New Guinea



The star mountains are in Papua New Guineaa country known for being little explored. In fact, scientists believe that there are still many species and animals without discovering.

The problem for explorers is that Papua New Guinea is very remote and mountainous, which makes transportation difficult. And the Mountains of the stars They are the perfect example of a difficult access zone of Papua New Guinea.

The mountain range is in the Western end of the country And, although humans have visited it, this vast area is still largely unexplored.

Ice layer from northern Greenland

North Greenland It is an extremely remote part of the world, mainly because it is within the Arctic Circle. It is extremely cold and dark, and is formed by glaciers, layers of ice and mountains.

The northern areas of Greenland are covered by a huge layer of ice. This not only makes exploration difficult, but also hides everything that There are under the ice layer. North Greenland parts have been explored, but in a very limited way.

Parts of the Amazon jungle (Vale do Javari)

The Amazon jungle is huge, unbeatable. It extends through eight countries, it is approximately 13 times bigger than the Iberian Peninsula and houses around 400 tribes.

And around 100 of the tropical jungle tribes From Brazil they have not been contacted. The tropical jungle is difficult to cross, with huge areas intact so far.

The most famous for being unexplored is the Vale do Javari, where several unskilled indigenous tribes live (it is believed that they add up to 2,000 people).

It has dense wooded areas that hide the field underneath, and physically get there It is extremely difficult. The area is larger than Austria and is highly protected. In fact, the Brazilian government has banned the entrance to the area to non -indigenous people to protect the tribes that live there.