The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, delivered, through a national channel, the main guidelines of the fiscal pact, a kind of road map with various commitments in terms of taxes, transparency of public spending, incentives for formalization and mechanisms to boost growth (the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity for June, reported today, registered a fall of 1% compared to the same month of 2022). It did so at 11 in the morning in Chilean time – an unusual hour for national channels – and from a passage in the San Luis sector, in the popular municipality of Independencia, in the capital.

“This is a broader and more substantive proposal than many of us initially imagined,” the president said. The initiative aims to raise 8,000 million dollars and will be sent to Congress in two bills: one focused on the control of evasion and avoidance and another that will aim to increase income tax. “The fiscal pact it considers contributions to growth, reform of the State, strengthening of tax control and taxes on people with higher incomes to finance social expenses that are urgent and that cannot be absorbed with the resources now available”.

Boric announced that the Government will not insist in the Senate with the tax reform project that was rejected in the first instance in the Chamber of Deputies last week, because there were many who never wanted to talk, “you know who you are.” He said it in direct reference to the opposition sectors with which no agreements have been reached on this matter. “We cannot be in the trenches or in the small fight,” he added and called on new political sectors to join the talks for the agreement. “The desire for dialogue will prevail, despite the fact that some do not want to sit at the table,” he said.

For now, the president announced, it is expected to begin “in the short term the legislative discussion of the first initiatives to boost growth and raise the quality of spending, as well as to strengthen tax control,” both concerns of the business community and the opposition . The fiscal pact document is the result of more than 30 conversations that the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, and his team have carried out in recent months and contains six guidelines that were detailed by President Boric.

The first refers to providing guarantees to citizens on how public resources are used, in addition to “providing certainty that those who have more will pay more.” The second point has to do with spending priorities. At that point, the president mentioned the increase in pensions, in particular the Guaranteed Universal Pension (PGU), a mechanism created in the last months of the Government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) to complement the pensions of 10% of people with minors income, and that would increase up to 250,000 Chilean pesos, close to 300 dollars. Another of the emergencies will be to provide greater resources to health, especially the reduction of waiting lists for surgeries, the strengthening of care in clinics, a care system for children and the elderly, and better health care. mental. And a third priority will be to provide more financing for public safety and crime prevention.

The third guideline proposes “structuring the tax effort into two initiatives, improving the efficiency of auditing and compliance with tax obligations, as well as a reform of income taxation, both for companies and individuals, with a view to raising the contribution of people with higher incomes. Likewise, the president clarified, a new tax regime is proposed for smaller companies. “We want SMEs to grow, for which mechanisms will be provided to facilitate their formalization and growth,” he added.

In terms of productivity and formalization of the economy, the fiscal pact proposes strongly pushing growth through investment in these two axes and boosting sustainable growth, which is contained in 38 initiatives, similar to those proposed at the beginning of July by Minister Marcel to the Confederation of Production and Comercio (CPC), the main Chilean business association. At that point, 17 initiatives to reduce informality will also be included, which will include sanctions and incentives

Another of the proposals refers to accelerating the process of permitting to materialize the large investments that Chile requires in various matters, particularly to transform its energy matrix. “We seek to strengthen the incentives of companies in research and development to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities in mining, lithium, renewable energy and green hydrogen,” said the president.

Boric, as a last point, raised the need to follow up on these commitments, which will be carried out through a public policy quality agency, which will also ensure transparency within the State. “We are not going to allow corruption to settle in this country, whoever falls here is whoever falls, there will be no kind of pardon,” said the president, whose coalition, the Broad Front, has starred in the Agreements Case, classified as “corruption.” by the Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero.