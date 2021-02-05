After the doubts generated by the increase in cases of covid-19 in Europe, the Six Nations rugby union may begin this Saturday according to the planned program. England begins the defense of its title, with the threat of the rest of the teams and also that of the coronavirus, which already disturbed the competition in 2020. Then the irruption of the pandemic interrupted the tournament before its end and it had to end months more late, at the end of October, following a series of sanitary protocols.

A special device has also been prepared for the 2021 edition. There will be no public in the stands, more detection tests will be carried out and the teams will remain within sanitary ‘bubbles’. All this with the aim that the tournament can be played following the usual format. Welsh wing Josh Adams has already confirmed the seriousness of the rules. After breaking the limitations of that protocol, the XV of his country has excluded him for the first two games, the one on Sunday against Ireland in Cardiff and the one on February 13 in Scotland.

The threat of coronavirus is still very present in Europe. England coach Eddie Jones was held in isolation for ten days at the end of January after one of his deputies, Matt Proudfoot, tested positive. In France, second line Thomas Lavault could not enter his team’s health bubble during preparation as he was also infected.

Positive cases in the ranks of the Stade Toulousain, a great supplier of internationals for the French team, made one fear the worst. But the ‘Bleus’, after a battery of tests that were negative, are ready to start the tournament this Saturday against Italy. The French team touched the title in 2020 and seems a firm candidate to aspire to the title, which would be the first for the country since 2010. Second place in the 2020 Six Nations gives confidence to the team.

France has already won four of the five games played, including the one that played against England (24-17), the team that was champion. XV de la Rosa was the champion only because of a better overall goal average. French midfielder Antoine Dupont was even voted the best of the 2020 Six Nations. “We played several good games last year, but we haven’t won anything,” warns French number 8 Grégory Alldritt, who knows his team will no longer be able to count on the ‘surprise factor’ in their favor, since everyone is aware of the potential of their team.

Debut of the Italian-Argentine Brex



In that Italy-France this Saturday in Rome, Juan Ignacio Brex (28 years old) will make his debut in the local team, born in Argentina, the country he came to represent in Rugby Sevens, before moving to the ranks of Treviso. England, for their part, begin their title defense this Saturday at Twickenham against Scotland. In the Scottish team will make his debut young Cameron Redpath (21 years old), son of former player Bryan Redpath. Cameron Redpath was capped by England in the U-20 category, before opting to play at the absolute level for Scotland. The last game of the first day will be played on Sunday in Cardiff, between the Welsh and the Irish.