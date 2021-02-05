Never has the time span between one Six Nations and the next been so short. By virtue of the pandemic, which forced the last games of the previous edition to be postponed, It’s been just over three months since we saw England add a new title and, as the Isley Brothers sang, here we go again.

This time the tournament has gone through thick and thin. The third viral wave raised doubts in the French government, which did not give the green light to the movements of its selection until Tuesday, once convinced by the isolation protocol of the local federation. The normal dates are maintained, a small triumph as things are, but the soul of this event is irretrievably lost, which is in the stands. There will be no French in Saint Denis to sing La Marseillaise and the Flower of Scotland will wither in a sepulchral Murrayfield.

The break that this implies in terms of attractiveness is irreparable, but the show must go on because without him this sport, which in its professional sphere has operated like any other mass discipline for a long time, is dying.

And the truth is that on the lawn there will be powerful arguments to counteract the absence of folklore. The best of them, the uncertainty. Defend title England, champion for the third time under Eddie Jones last year. The bouquet of casualties of the Rose is important (Marler, who did not want to go through another ‘bubble’), Launchbury, Underhill, Mako Vunipola …), but maintains a solvent block in all lines led by Owen Farell.

France and Ireland are the two great alternatives, a dot above Fabien Galthié’s Rooster. The former international has built a compelling team that rides on the back of a brilliant half scrum, Antoine Dupont, and a fierce captain, Chales Ollivon. The absences of Ntamack, Vakatawa, Alldritt or Bamba weigh heavily, but there is a closet bottom in the Fickou, Thomas, Chat, Penaud and company. As for Clover, he needs to regain the solidity lost in Andy Farrell’s first year. Good news Furlong’s return in a group with a lot of experience (Healy, O’Mahony, Stander, Sexton …).

Pivac’s Wales, followed by the historic Alun Wyn Jones, is in transition and unknown as is Townsend’s unpredictable Scotland, who has recovered Finn Russell for the cause. Italy, without Minozzi and Polledri, is aiming for its 16th wooden spoon.