Various attacks on homes and businesses are registered in Celaya, Guanajuato, which has become a focus of violence. Diego Costa / Cuartoscuro

The six most violent cities in the world are in Mexico, that is, those that register the most homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. Celaya, Tijuana, Juárez, Ciudad Obregón, Irapuato and Ensenada. And the record does not end there. Among the top 10, at number 8, another, Uruapan, sneaks in. And among the 50 that more citizens bury for intentional or intentional homicides, Mexico places 18 cities with more than 300,000 inhabitants. It is not something new, that is the worst, that some remain at the top of the table without any improvement, such as Celaya or Tijuana. “Mexico has become the epicenter of homicidal global violence,” says José Antonio Ortega, the president of the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice, who since 2008 has been making this deadly world list.

On this occasion, the United States has incorporated Memphis and New Orleans, Brazil, Mossoró and Teresina, and on the part of Venezuela, Cumaná enters. Colima, in Mexico, is also new to the list. The good news is for Guatemala, which has come out of the 50 most violent cities, among others. “When Medellín came out they celebrated it with us,” recalls Ortega, who does not see that Mexico is on the right track to reduce these figures. “It is necessary to change the policy, investigate, prosecute, prosecute and obtain convictions. Impunity and corruption are the keys to violence in this country, ”he says. In his opinion, the measures of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have not worked. He believes that in previous six-year terms, when he faced “the private militias of criminal groups,” the homicide figures were embroiled. “The problem,” he adds, “is that with Calderón, the militia was beheaded, but they were not completely dismembered.”

Be that as it may, violence is a matter of difficult solution in Mexico. Perhaps with education? Fighting poverty? “Social factors do not directly affect violence, it is impunity and corruption,” says Ortega. It is true that in this country, impunity borders on levels of astonishment, many of the crimes are not investigated or are badly investigated and the cases collide with an abyss in the courts, if they arrive at all. Organized crime is key, of course in these homicide figures. You only have to look at the cities, enclaves that drug traffickers fight, “but not only for drugs, but also for fuel, extortion, kidnappings, theft of trains or motor transport by road.” Anything that is business.

In the case of Mexico, the report is prepared with official data published by the prosecutor’s offices or the National Institute of Statistics (Inegi), with death figures. In other cases, as in Venezuela, the organization has to resort to the media or forensic services because “official data is not made public.” The list measures cities with more than 300,000 inhabitants, the urban area. Mexico had 19 cities on that list last year and 18 this year, but two years ago there were 15. The evolution is erratic, perhaps, but terrible in any case. Brazil has 10 cities with this problem, Venezuela, six, and the United States, five.

Acapulco, Culiacán, Cuernavaca, Morelia, Chihuahua, León… World violence has taken hold in some of the Mexican paradises, where the sea and the glamor of yesteryear have been annihilated by bullets.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country