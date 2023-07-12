With a Picassian physiognomy and a worthy heir to Franz Kafka and Jaroslav Hašek, and a contemporary of Ivan Klíma, Imre Kertész or Danilo Kiš, all of them members of an extraordinary generation of narrators from the East, Kundera is associated with political literature —because he was a communist reprisalized in Czechoslovakia after the Prague Spring and was forced into exile—when he confessed on many occasions that he hated the thesis novel, incompatible for a restless and wide-ranging writer who read profitably.

To the extent that his narrative is impregnated with political thought and contemporary philosophy —from Nietzsche to Heidegger—, and to the extent that his idea of ​​art cannot be separated for a moment from the human condition and its historical circumstance, there can be no talk of a split between narrative and essay in a work like Kundera’s, hybrid from beginning to end.

His exile to France in 1975 prompted his literary creation in the language of Proust, which he mastered with the same brilliance with which Conrad or Nabokov made English the language of their narrative, and Kundera conceived his work from an enriching diglossia that would make him exemplary example of an exiled writer who makes use of the imaginary of the language of the place that welcomes him. His literature, which has been associated with satire, the grotesque humor of his admired Rabelais and on some occasions magical realism, is the result of his conviction that ridicule is an existential category born from the fruitful union of humor and humiliation, and Kundera’s work is satirical in the same way that he frequently falls into the temptation of the absurd or surrealism as we might describe it after reading Beckett. His readers know well that eroticism is the main ingredient in his texts, always a grotesque point, tainted by a certain critical and vaudeville spirit that he inherits from Robert Musil and that obeys the emotional sordidness of his exiled condition mired in disappointment.

the party of insignificance (2014)

It was his last novel, a book of jokes, a tiny covert treatise on ethics and disbelief or an immense oxymoron in which death haunts the sordid party and the epicure embraces the eschatological, the destiny, always dramatic, of the individual.

Exceptional critic of the idea of ​​Europe, accurate analyst of the entrails of literary creation in priceless essays, secular preacher of exile and identity, Kundera, as in a job of darkness, has been lighting lights that illuminate the paths of intelligence. . He was a duke in the Kingdom of Redonda under Javier Marías and a devoted reader and idolater of Don Miguel de Cervantes.

The book of laughter and oblivion (1979)

A sort of narrative polyantea, it combines narrative, reflections, stories and texts that are difficult to assign generically, in accordance with the author’s idea that every artist should always try to expand the limits of his art and seek new formal challenges. It is the novel in which he defines the concept of litosta feeling of commiseration suffered by those who are aware of their misery in relation to the situation of those around them.

The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1984)

His masterpiece, on which the dense shadow of his own biography of a man condemned to ostracism by a totalitarian regime falls. Set in Prague in 1968 under Soviet socialism, the novel, with a strong philosophical charge due to its existential reflection, analyzes the uncertainties of its protagonist, exhibited as in a theatrical soliloquy before the social setting that restricts him. The entire universe of Kundera is concentrated in the pages of this work, one of the reference novels of contemporary narrative, in which daily life, love experience and the bitterness inherent to the 20th century are intertwined.

The art of the novel (1986)

An essential title in his bibliography, as well as an already classic essay on the novel —”art born from the laughter of God”— which he rescues from its discredit, which he forever links to knowledge, and in whose entrails he digs with unusual brilliance. “The work of each novelist contains an implicit vision of the history of the novel, an idea of ​​what the novel is”, he writes, convinced that every good novel contains the flurry of novels that have contributed to its gestation: “each work it is the answer to the previous works, each novel contains all the previous experience of the novel”. For many, the first chapter, “The discredited inheritance of Cervantes”, is essential.

The Betrayed Wills (1992)

One of his older books. An essay on the novel written in the manner of a novel, it investigates the genre by contemplating it in the light of music and its own contemporary history, through which Kafka or Hemingway leave their mark. He deals intelligently with originality (“imitation does not mean lack of authenticity”), with the necessary separation of the creator from his creature, and with the devastating effects of confusing the biography of the former with the interpretation of the latter, that is, of the death of the author that Barthes enunciated, of the legitimacy of Picasso painting Velázquez’s meninas, of authorship and of the respect that is due to him and of the complexity of its meaning.

The curtain. essay in seven parts (2005)

A tractatus full-fledged about the seed that Cervantes planted by writing the Quixoteabout the scope of the world literature of Goethe, on a plausible definition of a novelist and on not a few substantive questions that every good reader asks himself with immense pleasure.

