The Together for Change bloc proposed to Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies, a series of modifications to the Income Tax reform project, which this week began to be debated in commissions.

The president of the UCR bloc and the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, Mario Negri; the president of the PRO bloc, Cristian Ritondo and the president of the Civic Coalition bloc, Juan Manuel Lopez, met this Wednesday afternoon with Massa to bring him a list with six changes.

First, they propose to replace the special deduction for workers who charge $ 150,000 gross per month for an increase in the Non-Taxable Minimum up to $ 513,000 with biannual update by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Second, they propose taking the deduction for self-employed workers to twice the Minimum Non-Taxable.

Then suggest repeal the special deduction for retirees and pensioners and replace it with an exemption to retirements, pensions and withdrawals or subsidies of any kind as soon as they originate from personal work, maintaining the full validity of the tax for privilege retirements (to harmonize with the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation).

They also consider it necessary to replace the RIPTE index for updating scales and deductions with a biannual update by IPC to increase the rapid liquidation of the limits and amounts contained in the law.

In turn they pose a series of adjustments in deductions for human persons, how to incorporate the partner in the deduction for spouse to harmonize with the rest of the law; update the deduction for mortgage loans so that it goes from $ 20,000 per year to $ 200,000; raise the rental deduction ceiling from 40% to 60% and incorporate a deduction for education expenses.

Finally they look for that too Members of the Armed and Security Forces are exempted from the tax, both federal and provincial.

These modifications will be formally presented to the President of the Budget Committee, Carlos Heller, by the inter-bloc deputies who are members, so that they are taken into account in the debate on the project.

The debate over the project that proposes that workers who receive up to $ 150,000 in gross salary stop paying Income Tax It began to be debated this Tuesday in the Budget and Finance and Labor Legislation committees.

This benefit will be retroactive to January, and the ruling party hopes to have the law approved before the end of March, so that with the April salary, the money withheld in the first three months of this year can be returned.