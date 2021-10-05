This October 4 will go down in history for being one of the worst days in the life of Mark Zuckerberg. On the same day that the identity of the Facebook employee who had leaked compromising internal documents for the company was revealed, the Menlo Park-based social network, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, suffered the worst total drop in recent history. Many computer experts do not hesitate to attribute the failure to human error. Twitter took the place of refuge to express opinions and complaints while the six-hour digital blackout that affected approximately 3,500 million users, caused the head of these applications to vanish 5,000 million euros. Facebook has lost 7.74% on Wall Street in the last five days, and more than 13% in the last month.

Why has it occurred? The global failure had its origin in domain systems (DNS), that is, those that translate IP addresses, difficult to remember, to domains that are easier to memorize and that we all use, such as facebook.com, as well as the so-called BGP (acronym for Gateway Protocol) one of the systems used in the network to get traffic to where it is needed as quickly as possible. Two elements that are largely the basis of how the internet works.

“When the routing tables are cleared it is impossible to reach you. Apps can’t find their way to content. A simplified example is that if I want to go from Madrid to Berlin and the roads are cleared, I will not be able to get there ”, explains Rafael Merino, Technologist and expert in server management. The BGPs would be something like the signs that tell you which towns you must pass through in order to get to the Brandenburg Gate. “The paths to Facebook and to what it runs no longer existed,” he details.

“The Internet is a network of networks, and makes use of large routers that have huge updated lists of possible routes that can be used to carry a data packet from the source to the destination,” says the expert. The interruption of network traffic at the edge of 5:40 p.m. on Monday, which was reestablished around 11:45 p.m., had a domino effect due to the change in the configuration of the trunk routers that coordinate network traffic between communication centers. Company data. «Facebook deleted itself by accident. Company Internet Paths (BGP) were mistakenly removed during maintenance, ”explains Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince.

Why did the incident last so long? “Facebook’s internal systems are all in the same place and therefore the diagnosis and resolution of the problem was delayed. It not only affected access from outside but also the company’s internal communication platform, ”explains Eusebio Nieva, technical director of the cybersecurity company Check Point. “To solve this, they had to urgently send a team to their datacenter and restore a copy of the BGP routes, spreading to the rest of the world with the new configuration,” explains Merino.

The experts discard that after the event they have “deleted accounts” or sold data to be at “network infrastructure level.” “The problem had nothing to do with an attack, in the event of an intrusion it would have been another type of failure,” Nieva clarifies. “We ruled out an internal offensive and it is highly unlikely that this fall has exposed any new vulnerability,” says Josep Albors, director of research and awareness at ESET Spain.

Will it happen again? It is a common failure in the network of networks, but one that amplifies its magnitude when it hits the tech giants. A problem that also focuses on the excessive dependence on Internet services at a global level. Last July, a failure in the services of the American cloud services company Akamai caused interruptions in the service of companies such as Airbnb, Playstation Network, Steam, ING or BBVA, among others. Most notable was the defect that occurred in the Fastly content distribution network, which in June paralyzed thousands of websites around the planet, including Amazon, Reddit, Chartbeat, Spotify, streaming platforms such as Twitch, or some of the most important digital newspapers worldwide. The vendor explained that a customer’s innocent action triggered a hidden software bug in a computer program and caused the crash.

These incidents, as well as the fall of Alphabet services (Google, Gmail, YouTube and the cloud storage service) last December have highlighted the vulnerability of digital connections and the weakness of the system on which it is based. network.