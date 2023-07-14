They are marked, chased, followed. It is from the start of Bilbao that they never miss an opportunity to tease, provoke, challenge each other: always on the run, only on the run, because once they cross the finish line, the fair play inaugurated last year continues. During the stage, however, those two never lose sight of each other. In the last one – as the peloton raced towards Beaujolais – there was a fraction of a second, an apparently irrelevant instant in the four-hour stage, a moment that perfectly explains what Vingegaard and Pogacar’s Tour has been like so far.