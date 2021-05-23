Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The first division clubs began the arrangement for the start of the new season 2021-2022, in the new race to the Arab Gulf League, after the last season had folded its cards, qualifying Al-Arabiya as the “champion of the league”, and the runner-up Emirates to the “Senior League”, at the top of the standings with 44 points, And the second winner of the “runner-up” seat, with 41 points.

The arrangements at the technical level were topped the agenda of my first league clubs ’preparations for the new season, before the start of the“ summer mercato ”between new contracts, renewing confidence in some names, and finalizing the announcement of new coaches in other clubs.

Al-Bataih officially announced the contract with Tunisian coach Tariq Al-Hudayri, to lead the third-placed team in the last season, to achieve the ambition to rise in the new season, and Al-Hudayri has good experiences in the amateur league, after he led the Taawon and Masfoot teams, respectively.

Al-Hamriya completed the contracting procedures with Egyptian Tariq Al-Sayed, and the former Zamalek goalkeeper and current coach enjoys a distinguished career in the amateur league, through his previous successes in climbing with Dibba Al-Fujairah, while Masfout contracted with the national Abdul Ghani Noah, after his experience with Masafi and Dibba Al-Hisn last season.

Al-Dhaid renewed confidence in Al-Watani Walid Obaid, who has continued with the team, since the end of last season, along with assistant coach Hassan Ali Ibrahim, while the positive results of the cooperation prompted the club’s management to renew confidence in Al-Watani, Aref Shalank, which is the same direction the Masafi administration went to in renewing confidence. With the “national” coach Muhammad al-Khadim and his assistant, Musa Ibrahim, to continue their journey with the team for the second season.

The intention in Al-Arabi is to renew confidence in coach Muhammad Al-Jalbout to lead the team for the second consecutive season, given the good results and his clear fingerprints, while Hatta came close to completing negotiations with the “national” coach Suleiman Al-Balushi.

On the other hand, the Fujairah, Dibba Fujairah and Dibba Al-Hisn clubs did not reveal the technical equipment of their teams in the new season, as the follow-ups refer to the negotiations of the “Nakhudas” with a Serbian coach who has never worked in the Emirates, while the option for the continuation of the Tunisian Nassif Al-Bayawi appears to be available with the “wolves” Despite the team’s relegation to the first league under the leadership of the latter.

For his part, coach Badr, a trained doctor in Dibba Al-Hisn and former Masfoot, expressed his happiness with the presence of 6 national coaches in the first league during the new season, in light of the new contracts and the renewal of trust and negotiations with some now, and he said: “We look forward to the 100% presence of the citizen coach in the first league. During the next two seasons ».

He added: “The Football Association’s clear efforts and its continuous support have resulted in reducing the gap between national and foreign coaches, especially at the level of qualification and training certificates, leading to the organizing regulations, even at the level of the professional league, by ensuring the presence of national training elements as assistant coaches.”

Tabib pointed to the need for clubs to enhance their confidence in the citizenship training elements, and said: “Benefiting from the Union’s support in qualifying national coaches requires, in return, increasing the club’s management’s confidence in the local elements, and providing aids for the success of the training work, which is part of an integrated system that includes, of course, the management and the public. ».

New engagements

Tunisian Tariq Al-Hudairi, “Al-Bataih”

The Egyptian Tariq Al-Sayyid «Al-Hamriya»

Abdul Ghani Noah “Masfoot”

Contract renewal

Walid Obaid, “Al-Dhaid”

Aref Shlank «Cooperation»

Muhammad al-Khadim, “Masafi”

Negotiation

Muhammad al-Jalboot, “the Arab”

Suleiman Al Balushi (Hatta)

Clubs without coaches

Fujairah

Dibba Fujairah

Dibba Al-Hisn