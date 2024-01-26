JJ. OO. PARIS 2024



On July 26, a boat parade on the Seine River will mark the first opening of an Olympic event outside the stadium. Security, public opinion, environment, transportation, internal disagreements and an increasingly complicated global political situation represent the great tasks to be solved for the organization of the third Olympic Games that will take place in the City of Light.

“The Games are not a magic wand that will solve all the problems and armed conflicts in our world,” acknowledged this Friday, 180 days before the game, the president of the Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, who, however, defended the “deep conviction that they have a tendency to pacify relationships and leave space for dialogue.”

The last time there was an Olympic truce, between the Beijing Winter Games for mainstream athletes and the Paralympics in 2022, the Ukraine war broke out, and global conflicts have only intensified since then.

But it is not only geopolitics that sets the bar high for Paris 2024. The domestic challenges are just as great, and meeting these demands could contradict the need to guarantee a safe environment for the 10,500 participating athletes, and the millions of visitors who visit. wait for them to arrive, now that the Games are once again open to the public after the Tokyo 2020 closed-door event.

Most Parisian games

Unlike the two previous editions of the Olympic Games held in Paris (in 1900 and 1924), this time the organization has opted for a more committed event, with the city as an emblem and also more sustainable.

There are few new constructions. Existing spaces (such as Roland Garros for tennis) and sites of tourist interest, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais, the gardens of Versailles or the Place de la Concorde, are used to install temporary stages and bring sporting action to the true heart. from the city.

A soldier takes part in Operation Sentinel, in an exercise known as Heracles, through which chemical, radiological and biological threats are addressed ahead of the Olympic Games. Paris, May 4, 2023. Security will be one of the great challenges of the French event © AFP / Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

But this bet poses an enormous security challenge, for which a budget of more than 326 million dollars has been allocated. In total there will be 30,000 police officers in charge of guarding the event, with a reinforcement of 15,000 soldiers and some 20,000 private security guards.

Opinion against

The Games have encountered growing opposition from the population that will be affected by the arrival of the Olympic event in the City of Light. The increase in the cost of public transport tickets, which will double, has been the flashpoint of these complaints, because many Parisians will have to opt for teleworking or leave Paris during the Games.

Drivers have complained about the closure of roads around the competition sites, which given the particular characteristics of this event, will also be several of the main attractions of the city.

The complaints also extend to overseas territories. In Tahiti, home of surfing, some 200,000 signatures supported a petition against the judges' tower on Teahupo'o Beach, because the execution of the initial project was causing damage to the corals of this natural paradise, and construction was delayed until this week.

The annoyance over ticket prices goes even beyond the fans. Even the president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, who was also head of the London 2012 Organizing Committee, has regretted that those in Paris will be the highest prices that have been seen to enter his sport in the Olympic Games, and has shown his concern because this could leave the families of many athletes out of the stadium.

However, the spread of contrary opinions seems to be out of proportion to the true position of the French regarding the Olympic Games. A survey by the Odoxa Group, ordered by RTL Radio, revealed that 65% of those surveyed are in favor of the tournament being held in Paris, although this opinion has lost 11 percentage points compared to studies carried out two years ago.

A microbiologist applies a reagent to a water sample from the Seine River in Paris to check its degree of pollution. August 4, 2023. Decontaminating this watercourse to hold the triathlon and open water events of the Olympic Games there could be the great environmental legacy of the event for Paris. © AP / Christophe Ena

An improved city

The commitment of the International Olympic Committee in the last events has been to reduce the carbon footprint of the Games, after scandalously unfriendly encounters with the environment such as the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, where natural settings were intervened to sculpt downhill slopes to skiing where there was none, or those of Beijing 2022, in which 100% of the snow in some scenarios was produced artificially, with the consequent impact on the water reserves of the city and its surroundings.

The enormous challenge of Paris 2024 will be to return to the waters of the Seine, as happened in the 1900 edition, when the river was still suitable for swimming.

Maintaining acceptable pollution levels so that triathlon and open water swimming are safe is a task that involves a titanic task: the construction of an underground reservoir with the capacity to contain 20 Olympic swimming pools, which will collect rainwater to prevent the Seine becomes contaminated again with excess liquid that cannot flow to the treatment centers when rainfall is very intense.

The other great environmental challenge of the Games will be to fulfill the promise that surfing will not break the delicate balance of an ecological paradise like Teahupo'o.

Transportation: enough or not?

The Paris 2024 plan is for the majority of visitors to travel by public transport, but in November the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, denounced that the new lines would not be ready in time, something for which she blamed both the central government and that of the Ile-de-France region, to which Paris belongs.

Archive image of the construction of the Olympic Village transport terminal. Paris, February 12, 2023 © AP / Anne-Christine Poujoulat

The region's president, Valérie Pécresse, responded by promising a “transport revolution,” with the introduction of new units on existing lines, and the expansion of metro and tram routes.

In statements this week, President Emmanuel Macron recognized the “massive challenge” of increasing the offer of transport services by 15%, in a season like summer, where the availability of means of transport in the city tends to usually be reduced by 20 %.

Mutual reproaches

Official efforts towards the Games have not always been aligned. Hidalgo's complaints about the mobilization in public units, for example, were received with little sympathy by Pécresse and by the Minister of Transportation Clement Beaune, who denounced that the mayor had not participated in the coordination meetings.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and President Emmanuel Macron coincide in a visit to the French National Sports Institute, to wish success to local athletes. Paris, January 24, 2024. Official voices have not always been aligned when it comes to the Olympic Games © AP / Stephane de Sakutin

This type of contradictions between vital factors for the success of the fair have been repeated throughout the organization process, although the first crack has not yet opened between the central government and the Organizing Committee.

Troubled scenario

The war in Ukraine and now also the conflict between Israel and Hamas are circumstances that complicate the path to the Olympic Games.

Ukrainian sports figures have carried out a tough campaign to prevent the participation of Russians and Belarusians, which has been authorized by the IOC under certain conditions, such as neutrality, without national representation, and the exclusion of team sports teams.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, has defended the lifting of the veto, and has criticized the “double standards” applied by governments that oppose Russians and Belarusians, but do not make “a single comment towards the participation of athletes whose countries are involved in the other 70 armed conflicts in the world.”

Now pro-Palestinian groups have started their own petition to ban the participation of Israeli athletes, “until their serious violation of international laws ceases,” as indicated in a statement from the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel group addressed to the IOC. .

A commemorative plaque remembers the 11 members of the Israeli delegation murdered at the Munich '72 Olympic Games by militants of the Black September group. Munich, August 27, 2022. Pro-Palestinian groups have asked the IOC to ban Israeli athletes from Paris 2024, in response to Israel's attacks against Gaza in its confrontation with Hamas © AP / Matthias Schrader

The Games experienced their own horror scenario 52 years ago, when 11 members of the Israeli delegation were kidnapped in the Munich '72 Olympic Village, and subsequently executed by militants from the Black September group.

That the global upheaval does not cloud the Olympic stage is another of the pending tasks for these 180 days prior to the lighting of the cauldron.