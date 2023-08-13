There are corpses with more than 400 years capable of summarizing the recent history of a country in their ups and downs. This is the case of Pedro Calderón de la Barca (1600-1681) whose skeletal remains have been passed from tomb to tomb, sometimes to protect them from buildings about to collapse and others, hidden to avoid looting during the Civil War. The last stage of the journey also adds experts in talking with the afterlife and priests who on their deathbeds confessed to knowing the true place of their location before their last breath.

When science took the reins of the search three years ago, experts confirmed that a part of the bones was not where it was believed and that between the walls in the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows, on Calle San Bernardo in Madrid, there were no remains of Calderón de la Barca. By the way, the problem of Spain in dignifying the remains of its illustrious names such as López de Vega, Velázquez, Goya or Cervantes, on which it is difficult to know their precise location, was confirmed. For many months in the last three years, a group of experts from the San Pablo CEU University passed a radar along the walls of the temple in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña. It is a probe that detects differences in materials and has been used before in cases such as the death of Marta del Castillo or the search for the remains of Cervantes and Federico García Lorca.

The hypothesis that Calderón de la Barca was in the Church of Nuestra Señora de los Dolores had arisen from the words of one of the priests pronounced on his deathbed: “Don’t worry [padre]. Calderón’s remains have not disappeared. They were not in the marble chest. They were placed in a niche that was made in the wall. The chest was a symbolic thing. when i get better […] I will show you the place where they were placed.” These words, collected in a book written in 1964 by Vicente Mayor, chaplain of the Congregation of San Pedro de los Presbíteros Naturales in Madrid, gave way to the Operation Calderon. The official version indicated that the parish priest, aware of the possible looting, hid the remains of Calderón de la Barca in some wall of the church, to keep them even if they attacked the temple. Before science arrived, the famous Padre Pilon, a Jesuit expert in paranormal phenomena, also investigated the walls of the church.

Soldier, successful writer and priest at the end of his life, Pedro Calderón de la Barca died in 1681, being buried in the Church of San Salvador, one of the oldest in Madrid and located in front of his house. It was in this first destination for almost 200 years until in 1840, due to the deterioration of the temple, they decided to remove the remains for their conservation. The remains were fragmented and in the box there was only “a part of the skull and a small pile of bones”. “In that place a glass urn is placed with the notarial deed that details the exhumation, a kind of time capsule that gives rise to the subsequent journey,” explains Professor Pablo Sánchez Garrido, who has directed the investigations under the belief that the remains had been divided.

First place where the remains of Calderón de la Barca were buried on Calle Mayor 70.

His new destination is the San Nicolás cemetery, where he remained for 29 years, until, in 1869, after the triumph of La Gloriosa, the reign of Isabel II came to an end and the Democratic Six-Year Period began. The Provisional Government wanted to build a Pantheon of Illustrious Men, among whom was Calderón. The project was never carried out but, while it was being designed, Calderón’s remains ended up in a chapel in the church of San Francisco el Grande. In 1874 he returned to the San Nicolás cemetery, although not for long, since the congregation of which Calderón was a part claimed his bones in 1880 and took them to the headquarters of the order on Torrecilla del Leal street in Madrid. . From that church in ruins of Lavapiés he left again in 1902 in the direction of Nuestra Señora de los Dolores in what would be his fifth burial. Two days after the July 1936 coup, militiamen burn and loot the temple, which burns for two days until only the walls remain.

It was then that the dying priest said he knew the place where the remains were supposedly hidden. Over the last three years, a multidisciplinary team of nine experts, including university professors, archaeologists and georadar specialists, coordinated by Sánchez Garrido and María Ángeles Valera Olea, professors from the San Pablo-CEU University, have worked to locate the bones without success. .

Now, the project is still open in two lines: on the one hand, the investigation on the first tomb of Calderón, the old church of San Salvador, in front of the Plaza de la Villa, where an archaeological excavation in its location is not ruled out to find the exact point. And secondly, the development of the Calderón de la Barca House Museum, also on Calle Mayor, where the playwright spent his last years.

Successful playwright, soldier and priest, the peculiar biography of Calderón de la Barca, son of Felipe II’s Secretary of the Treasury and a fundamental pillar of the Golden Age, continues in this intense way both alive and dead. Legend says that when he was born, everyone thought he was dead, so they put him in a cauldron with hot water to react, hence his nickname: Calderón. More than 400 years later, the legends have given way to scientific studies to try to determine his whereabouts.

