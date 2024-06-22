The preseason has begun for Barcelona, as the sports area, together with Hansi Flick’s new coaching staff, is already working on assembling the squad for the summer market. Those from Barcelona have several names on the wish list, however, before signing, the Catalans will have to define which pieces are leaving the squad, a fact in which progress has been made in a positive way, as the Blaugrana have defined their first six untouchable men.
Sport reports that Flick and the club management have no intention of listening to offers for Ter Stegen, who will be the star goalkeeper as well as captain of the new era. In the same way, the culés will not open the door of the market to the transfer of Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, Pedri, Fermín López, or Lamine Yamal, these youth players, together with the German goalkeeper, are considered the basis for the present and, above all, for the future of the blaugrana.
This does not mean that the rest of the squad is for sale, or that all the players are at the same level of valuation, the club has clear discards and is also open to negotiating several of its stars, although, the source indicates that players of quality and potential such as that of Koundé, Araujo, de Jong, Raphinha, among others, will only be transferred if the offers that are presented on Joan Laporta’s table are figures that are impossible to reject, allowing finances to be healed and high-level replacements to be signed. .

