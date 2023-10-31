In Coapa they are experiencing outstanding sporting moments. Club América is the leader of the Liga MX very deservedly, as they are by far the team in the country that provides the best football on the field of play, despite the barrage of injuries they have suffered in recent weeks. Despite this, the current excellent performance will be of little value to those from the country’s capital if they do not win the title in December.
In addition, this great present in Coapa gives the club’s players additional prizes, since the eagles are the Mexican team that is contributing the most players to national teams on FIFA dates. In fact, it is expected that for the month of November, for the Mexican team’s duels against Honduras for the ticket to the Copa América, the nest team will be the base of Jaime Lozano’s Tri with up to 6 players on the final list, Kery Ruiz reports.
There are 4 men from America who are one hundred percent safe within the national team for the month of November. Luis Malagon who will continue as substitute one of Guillermo Ochoa, Kevin Alvarez for the right side, Henry Martin who at the moment starts as the third behind Giménez and Jiménez and the case of Julian Quiñones, finally eligible. Furthermore, in Coapa they would have to free Jonathan dos Santossince Lozano is preparing his return and even, although at the moment it is in doubt, Jaime could also receive Israel Kings.
