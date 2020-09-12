The state of affairs with Alexei Navalny can be utilized as a fictitious excuse to spoil relations between Russia and Germany, stated Waldemar Gerdt, member of the Bundestag Committee on Worldwide Affairs, MP from the Various for Germany celebration. His phrases are quoted on the web site of the TV channel “360”.

In response to Gerdt, throughout a dialogue of the state of affairs with the oppositionist within the Bundestag, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) known as for the suspension of the development of the Nord Stream 2 fuel pipeline. “[ХДС] very obediently fulfills the model of its grasp, the US, ”the politician stated.

Gerdt additionally added that the CDU is pushing for a call that infringes on German pursuits.

On September 7, German authorities spokesman Steffen Seibert reported that the nation’s Chancellor Angela Merkel admits a change in perspective in direction of Nord Stream 2 and the introduction of sanctions in opposition to it due to the state of affairs across the Russian. Previous to that, she argued that the undertaking is only financial and never associated to politics.

Alexei Navalny turned unwell on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the aircraft urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. German medical doctors performed a research and introduced the poisoning of the affected person with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian medical doctors discovered no poisons in Navalny’s physique.