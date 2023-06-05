Ukrainian Minister Kamyshin called the critical situation with bomb shelters in Kyiv

Half of the tested bomb shelters in Kyiv were not ready. This was stated by the head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin in his Telegram-channel.

The minister called the situation critical following the results of the second day of checking shelters in Kyiv. He added that at the moment more than a third of the capital’s bomb shelters have been checked.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to check bomb shelters throughout the country. Kamyshin took up the audit of shelters in Kyiv, and throughout Ukraine – the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Minister Igor Klymenko.

Earlier, the people of Kiev have repeatedly complained to local authorities about shelters closed during an air raid. The head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, admitted that such cases were recorded in almost all districts of the capital.