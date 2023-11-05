The suspect, who was holding his daughter hostage, voluntarily got out of his car, police said Sunday, ending an 18-hour ordeal that had shut down northern Germany’s busiest airport and affected more than a dozen people. 3,000 passengers.

The suspect had his daughter hostage in a car on one of the runways at Hamburg airport and was detained without resistance. The girl did not appear to be injured, police said on social media platform X.

Die Geisellage ist beendet.

Der Tatverdächtige hatte zusammen mit seiner Tochter das Auto verlassen.

Der Mann wurde widerstandslos von den Einsatzkräften festgenommen.

Das Kind scheint unverletzt zu sein.#HamburgAirport #Hamburg @HamburgAirport — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) November 5, 2023



According to official sources, the man, who was armed, detained his 4-year-old daughter at the airport in Hamburg, Germany, from 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 4, so the police deployed an operation and maintained contact with the captor to find a solution to this situation.

We have to assume that the man has a firearm and probably also explosives of an unknown type… Our priority is the protection of the girl. As far as we can tell she is in good condition, police said in X.

The man, 35 years old and who asked to speak Turkish with the police, broke the barriers with his vehicle to reach the track, shot several times in the air and threw Molotov cocktails, leaving no victims.

His wife had previously gone to the police about a possible kidnapping of their daughter by that man in the middle of a dispute over the custody of the minor.

