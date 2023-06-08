In a matter of hours everything has vanished within Barcelona regarding the possible signing of Messi. To date, the club did not have a place for the Argentine in the squad, which is why it asked him for patience to make exits for the market. Sales of the discards that could open a hole in the mass for the Argentine. Leo understood then that nothing was certain, because despite the departures of Piqué, Alba and Busquets, nothing had changed, which is why he opted for MLS.
The most affected by this by far is Xavi, because the reality is that the coach did have the presence of Leo the following year and had a place for him in the eleven titles. Now, the club is working to find a differential player, capable of imitating at least what Hernández had destined for Messi and by far the most similar footballer is Bernardo Silva, but within Barcelona they understand that his arrival is a very distant dream.
In the event that after the Champions League final the player maintains his intention to leave, the Catalans will knock on his door, but they know that his arrival is almost impossible. The English value him between 80 and 100 million euros, in addition, he has a very high salary, even though today they cannot afford to pay within Barcelona and as if that were not enough, the blaugrana have PSG as their competition , with all the money needed by the Portuguese.
